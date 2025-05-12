Underworld Move NYC Show Due To Ongoing Brooklyn Mirage Delay

Perhaps an ancient wizard put a curse on the Brooklyn Mirage, Avant Gardner's East Williamsburg music venue. Two men were found dead after leaving the venue in 2022, and the space has faced a series of problems in its to reopen after a $10 million renovation. Earlier this month, the reopening show was canceled just hours before it was scheduled to start, with the venue explaining that they didn't meet the city's inspection deadline. Then another weekend of shows got cancelled. Now, the Brooklyn Mirage's issues have come to affect the UK rave legends Underworld, who will no longer grace the venue's stage.

Underworld were scheduled to play the Brooklyn Mirage on Thursday night. The group says that won't happen because of the venue's "ongoing delays," so they've come up with a last-minute alternate plan instead. Underworld will play Brooklyn's Kings Theatre instead, but tickets won't transfer over. Instead, Mirage ticket buyers are being refunded, and reduced-price Kings Theatre tickets are on sale today. Here's what the group sent out: