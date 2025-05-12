Tory Lanez Stabbed 14 Times In Prison

Tory Lanez has been hospitalized for stab wounds he suffered in prison, TMZ reports. The rapper, who's currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in the summer of 2020, was reportedly in the yard of California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi Monday morning when a fellow inmate attacked him. The injuries are non-threatening, according to TMZ's sources. The attacker hasn't publicly stated their motivation behind the attack.

Lanez -- who claims that he never shot Megan -- has come up in further legal disputes even after his 2023 sentencing. Last fall, Megan filed a lawsuit against the YouTuber Milagro Gramz for allegedly carrying out a public campaign to "denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements" about her. Gramz has also been accused of sharing a link to an AI-generated deepfake porn video of Megan; the suit doesn't accuse Gramz of generating the video, but it does say that she “willfully and maliciously promoted” the video and “encouraged her followers” to watch it. Last month, Megan's attorney filed a motion asking for the court to show cause why Lanez shouldn't be held in contempt in that civil case, accusing Lanez of "disruptive, inflammatory, and inconsistent" behavior during a recent deposition.

Meanwhile, Lanez was sharing music he recorded in prison as part of a series he was calling the "Prison Tapes." There's no telling how Lanez got studio equipment into his cell, but guards confiscated it all in September. He's claimed he was using that music to bring awareness to the racial injustice he witnessed in prison, writing in a statement: "If ANYTHING happens to me, just know I went out in the blaze of glory trying to revolutionize the end of a mass incarceration era on our people."

UPDATE: A statement has been shared to Lanez's Instagram account confirming he was stabbed 14 times, but that he is "pulling through" and "in good spirits." It reads:

Tory was stabbed 14 times - including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support.

Also on Wednesday (May 14) legal representatives for Lanez held a press conference in which they claimed new evidence showed Megan Thee Stallion was shot by her former friend Kelsey Harris, not Lanez. In response Megan's attorney Alex Spiro tells XXL, “Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system. This is not a political matter — this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law.”