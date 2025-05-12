Madonna Series In The Works At Netflix, Unrelated To Biopic

The last time we checked in on Madonna, even she seemed unsure about the fate of her long-delayed biopic. After a highly competitive (and highly publicized) audition process that eventually landed on Julia Garner as its star, the film was scrapped in 2023, though the Queen Of Pop maintained some interest in adapting her life story to a screen. Last fall, she asked fans on Instagram: "Should I make the story of my life into a series or a feature film?" At least for now, she's going with the former option.

Madonna has teamed up with Netflix for a limited series about her life and music, Deadline reports. It's in the early development stages with Shawn Levy signed on as executive producer. Instead of reworking that biopic, for which Madonna co-wrote the script, they're starting from scratch, and it's unclear whether or not Madonna will have a hand in writing the series too. We also don't know who will be playing Madonna yet, though considering Garner's existing relationship with Netflix through series like Inventing Anna and Ozark, it's not unlikely that she'll get the role. (Garner and Madonna are also still friendly with each other.)