Portola Festival 2025 Has LCD Soundsystem, The Dare, Christina Aguilera, Underworld, & More

The Goldenvoice-run, dance-focused Portola music festival will be back at San Francisco's PIER 80 this Sept. 20 and 21. Headlining this year's festivities are LCD Soundsystem and Dom Dolla, with some other intriguing big names including Christina Aguilera(!), Underworld, Peggy Gou, the Prodigy, Moby, Anti Up (the duo of Chris Lake and Chris Lorenzo), a Chemical Brothers DJ set, Blood Orange, Caribou, Magdalena Bay, the Dare, the Rapture (their first show in over five years), Arca, Rico Nasty, Boy Harsher, Kelly Lee Owens, Duke Dumont, Nick Leon, Kreayshawn, the Blessed Madonna, Bolis Pupil, and more.

The event will also feature the Bay Area debut of Despacio, billed as "the high-powered enclosed sound system and immersive audio experience designed by James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem, David and Stephen Dewaele of 2ManyDJs and Soulwax, and sound engineer John Klett." Murphy and the Dewaele brothers reportedly will be spinning vinyl inside the Despacio tent all weekend.

You can register here for access to the "loyalty onsale" that begins May 14 at noon PT. Public onsale begins a day later on May 15 at noon PT. I really want to know what happens when Murphy, the Rapture, and the Dare all run into each other on the festival grounds.