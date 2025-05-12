Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther” Breaks Record With 12th Week Atop Hot 100

Last month, Kendrick Lamar and SZA embarked on their Grand National Tour, giving live debuts to songs from GNX and Lana. Now, their GNX collab "Luther" is breaking records with 12 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Per Billboard, "Luther" has the most weeks spent at #1 among duets by co-billed lead solo men and women, breaking a tie with Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ “I’ll Be Missing You,” which had 11 weeks in 1997. "Luther" is also the longest-leading R&B/hip-hop #1 on the Hot 100 of this decade, outdoing Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” 11 weeks in 2020.

In other chart news, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is now the longest running Top 5 hit in Hot 100 history at 44 weeks, and Pulp have scored their first airplay chart appearance with "Spike Island" debuting at No. 38 on the Adult Alternative Airplay list.