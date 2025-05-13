King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Grow Wings And Fly”

Last month, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announced their new orchestral album Phantom Island. So far the prolific band has unleashed the title track and “Deadstick,” and now they're back with "Grow Wings And Fly."

The breezy tune is accompanied by a beachy music video that depicts Ambrose Kenny-Smith becoming one with the ocean. Director Hayden Somerville says, “There are so many strange and beautiful ways to grow wings and fly. We had a very special time down the coast with the band and our crew, releasing our sea creature — who somehow makes me feel a little ill and completely full of joy at the same time.”

Watch below.

Phantom Island is out 6/13 on p(doom).