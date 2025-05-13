Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Liquid Mike Announce New Album Hell Is An Airport: Hear “Groucho Marx” & “Selling Swords”

11:21 AM EDT on May 13, 2025

Last year, our Band To Watch Liquid Mike earned the honor of Album Of The Week with Paul Bunyan’s Slingshot. Today, the power-pop crew is announcing its follow-up, Hell Is An Airport, and sharing two tracks.

"Groucho Marx" and "Selling Swords" are out now, and Hell Is An Airport includes the previously released "Crop Circles." There's notably a song called "Liam Gallagher" but we don't get to hear that one yet. About the LP, Mike Maple said:

Airports are these weird, intermediary spaces that have always made me feel like I'm stuck in limbo. This album deals a lot with themes surrounding feeling stuck and unable to crawl out. Airports are stressful and congested and bureaucratic and never sleep; I imagine hell operates very much like an airport.

Hear "Groucho Marx" and "Selling Swords" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Instantly Wasted"
02 "Lit From The Wrong End"
03 "Crop Circles"
04 "Double Dutch"
05 "AT&T"
06 "Selling Swords"
07 "Meteor Hammer"
08 "Grand Am"
09 "Groucho Marx"
10 "'99"
11 "Claws"
12 "Bad Lung"
13 "Liam Gallagher"
14 "Hell Is An Airport"

Hell Is An Airport is out 9/12.

Marissa Dillon

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Angélica Garcia – “Butterfly”

November 22, 2025
New Music

Eem Triplin – “If I Wanted To”

November 21, 2025
New Music

Sam Fender – “I’m Always On Stage”

November 21, 2025
New Music

Esther Rose – “That’s My DJ” & “Heather”

November 21, 2025
New Music

Rico Nasty – “Pepper” (Prod. Kenneth Blume)

November 21, 2025
New Music

Common Holly – “Amour, Amour” (Michel Legrand Cover)

November 21, 2025