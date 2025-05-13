Liquid Mike Announce New Album Hell Is An Airport: Hear “Groucho Marx” & “Selling Swords”

Last year, our Band To Watch Liquid Mike earned the honor of Album Of The Week with Paul Bunyan’s Slingshot. Today, the power-pop crew is announcing its follow-up, Hell Is An Airport, and sharing two tracks.

"Groucho Marx" and "Selling Swords" are out now, and Hell Is An Airport includes the previously released "Crop Circles." There's notably a song called "Liam Gallagher" but we don't get to hear that one yet. About the LP, Mike Maple said:

Airports are these weird, intermediary spaces that have always made me feel like I'm stuck in limbo. This album deals a lot with themes surrounding feeling stuck and unable to crawl out. Airports are stressful and congested and bureaucratic and never sleep; I imagine hell operates very much like an airport.

Hear "Groucho Marx" and "Selling Swords" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Instantly Wasted"

02 "Lit From The Wrong End"

03 "Crop Circles"

04 "Double Dutch"

05 "AT&T"

06 "Selling Swords"

07 "Meteor Hammer"

08 "Grand Am"

09 "Groucho Marx"

10 "'99"

11 "Claws"

12 "Bad Lung"

13 "Liam Gallagher"

14 "Hell Is An Airport"

Hell Is An Airport is out 9/12.