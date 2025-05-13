Standing On The Corner – “Baby” & “Friends 2day Enemies 2morrow”

The mysterious, amorphous, avant-jazz art collective Standing On The Corner don't release new studio material all that often. In the years since their last full-length, the 2017 mixtape RED BURNS, they've appeared on notable albums like Earl Sweatshirt’s Some Rap Songs and put out a few singles of their own. Today they're back with another new single called "Baby," which arrives with an accompanying poem called “R U Scared?” and a B-side track “Friends 2day Enemies 2morrow.”
Aside from streaming, "Baby" will be available on a limited edition 7” vinyl with a risograph artwork print and hand-drawn label; find those at the band's website here. Here's the poem, written by the band's founder Gio Escobar:
Who is knocking?
What are you seeking?
R U scared?
Not of sickness
Not of tragedy
Not of loss
Let nothing go wrong
When my towers inevitably wave
I thought I was a different type of person
R U scared?
Being high, looming underground
And fleeting stardom like an echo
Or a clap
May misfortune avoid me
And the eyes of witnesses
It's all in the game at the end
Unimportant
R U scared?
It is only the avenue between us
The horizontal axis of universe
Going one way into the Crossroad
Drawn in flour and traced in the air
Communication established
Electricity set up
Quicksilver moon
Stay off the roof
R u scared?
Is that u nervous knockin?
Comet jester
Hoping to strike my stagnant mind
And open little holes with poison lines
Were in the age of speed
But u wouldn't bust a grape
Things can change any minute
Filet mignon to slop
Kool city teen angel
Never forgive
Look and see
if U are scared
Of being entered into the stab Olympics
Of balloons
Of clowns
Of worms
Of goin broke or having to roll?
Then leave the bait and come slow
Or get your head cut back to the fat meat
The dead are cook books
How else would the living eat?
Like Hyacinth thrash
Its ok to be alone sometimes
Just Hold your breath my stone gem
Make a wish that this never ends
Because it never ends
Please be well when you are born again
And don't get caught up in sweets while the
Two pretty flag bearers are spinning
Bowing so hard you flip over Easy
First kiss the earth
Then kill the hill to the sword
You've never felt such a thing
And It's what you think it is
Listen to "Baby" and "Friends 2day Enemies 2morrow" below, along with a spoken version of the poem.