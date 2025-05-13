Standing On The Corner – “Baby” & “Friends 2day Enemies 2morrow”

The mysterious, amorphous, avant-jazz art collective Standing On The Corner don't release new studio material all that often. In the years since their last full-length, the 2017 mixtape RED BURNS, they've appeared on notable albums like Earl Sweatshirt’s Some Rap Songs and put out a few singles of their own. Today they're back with another new single called "Baby," which arrives with an accompanying poem called “R U Scared?” and a B-side track “Friends 2day Enemies 2morrow.”

Aside from streaming, "Baby" will be available on a limited edition 7” vinyl with a risograph artwork print and hand-drawn label; find those at the band's website here. Here's the poem, written by the band's founder Gio Escobar:

Who is knocking?

What are you seeking?

R U scared?

Not of sickness

Not of tragedy

Not of loss

Let nothing go wrong

When my towers inevitably wave

I thought I was a different type of person

R U scared?

Being high, looming underground

And fleeting stardom like an echo

Or a clap

May misfortune avoid me

And the eyes of witnesses

It's all in the game at the end

Unimportant

R U scared?

It is only the avenue between us

The horizontal axis of universe

Going one way into the Crossroad

Drawn in flour and traced in the air

Communication established

Electricity set up

Quicksilver moon

Stay off the roof

R u scared?

Is that u nervous knockin?

Comet jester

Hoping to strike my stagnant mind

And open little holes with poison lines

Were in the age of speed

But u wouldn't bust a grape

Things can change any minute

Filet mignon to slop

Kool city teen angel

Never forgive

Look and see

if U are scared

Of being entered into the stab Olympics

Of balloons

Of clowns

Of worms

Of goin broke or having to roll?

Then leave the bait and come slow

Or get your head cut back to the fat meat

The dead are cook books

How else would the living eat?

Like Hyacinth thrash

Its ok to be alone sometimes

Just Hold your breath my stone gem

Make a wish that this never ends

Because it never ends

Please be well when you are born again

And don't get caught up in sweets while the

Two pretty flag bearers are spinning

Bowing so hard you flip over Easy

First kiss the earth

Then kill the hill to the sword

You've never felt such a thing

And It's what you think it is

Listen to "Baby" and "Friends 2day Enemies 2morrow" below, along with a spoken version of the poem.