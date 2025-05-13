Folk Bitch Trio Announce Debut Album Now Would Be A Good Time: Hear “Cathode Ray”

The members of Australia's Folk Bitch Trio have been friends since high school, and they've been making harmony-heavy acoustic music since they released their debut single "Houselights" in 2020. Over the past five years, they've toured with people like King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard and Alex G, and they backed M. Ward up on his cover of Godley & Creme's "Cry" last year. Now, Folk Bitch Trio have signed to Jagjaguwar, and their full-length debut Now Would Be A Good Time drops this summer.

Folk Bitch Trio recorded their LP in Auckland with the Chills/Tiny Ruins producer Tom Healy, and it features "The Actor," a single that the group released last month. It's also got their new song "Cathode Ray," a lovely cascade of harmonies and twinkly guitar sounds. The band's name, while charmingly descriptive, isn't exact. This is indie pop, more or less, but with lush Crosby, Stills, & Nash-esque vocals lifting everything up.

On "Cathode Ray," band member Gracie Sinclair says, "t expresses a feeling of being trapped in myself and wanting to break out of that so violently that Iʼm literally talking about opening up a body viscerally. Itʼs about frustration and knowing thereʼs no cheap thrill thatʼs going to fix that." Below, check out the "Cathode Ray" and "The Actor" videos, the album tracklist, and FBT's upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Godʼs A Different Sword"

02 "Hotel TV"

03 "The Actor"

04 "Moth Song"

05 "I'll Find A Way (To Carry It All)"

06 "Cathode Ray"

07 "Foreign Bird"

08 "Thatʼs All She Wrote"

09 "Sarah"

10 "Maryʼs Playing The Harp"

TOUR DATES:

5/14 - London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church #

5/15-16 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

5/17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ London Calling

5/19 - Paris, France @ La Mécanique Ondulatoire #

7/12-13 - Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

7/22 - New York, NY @ Night Club 101 %

7/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records $

8/17 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

9/05 - Adelaide, Australia @ Jive

9/06 - Fremantle, Australia @ Mojos Bar

9/13 - Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel

9/19 - Brisbane, Australia @ The Brightside

9/20 - Sydney, Australia @ The Landsdowne

9/26 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Tuning Fork

9/27 - Wellington, New Zealand @ San Fran

9/28 - Christchurch, New Zealand @ Loons

# with Ella Ion

% with Bloomsday

$ with Jordan Patterson

Now Would Be A Good Time is out 7/25 on Jagjaguwar.