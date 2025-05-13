Jane Paknia – “The Dream Is This”

Jane Paknia, the New York City-based composer who cites both jazz masters and contemporary art-pop artists as some of her biggest inspirations, has a new album called Millions Of Years Of Longing coming next month. We really liked the lead single "Waiting pt 1," and today Paknia is back with another good one called "The Dream Is This."

"The Dream Is This" begins with a more traditional-sounding piano riff backing Paknia's whispery vocals, before it crescendoes and swells into a less-traditional, yet very danceable breakdown. Of the track, Paknia says in a press release:

In Providence, I had a dream that Elmo died. Elmo as in Sesame Street Elmo. It was very beautiful; he said goodbye and just stepped down into the abyss under the window until I couldn’t see him anymore. I saw it as some inner child business in my heart truly reconfiguring. At the same time I was saying goodbye to people like angels who had changed my life. Although there’s no end to the process of growing and becoming the next iteration of yourself, there are ways of relating to it besides discomfort and self-disavowal. This way was the feeling of heading towards a dream, being alongside one, or within one.

Listen to "The Dream Is This" below.

Millions Of Years Of Longing is out 6/6 via Eat Your Own Ears.