Claud Covers Beach House’s “Space Song,” Co-Writes Romy Mars Single “A-Lister”

Claud is the type of singer-songwriter who's seemingly everywhere. In the past few months, they've performed at Jack Antonoff's star-studded Ally Coalition Talent Show and made a surprise appearance Coachella to join their longtime friend Clairo on "Steeeam," the viral song from their band Shelly. In the meantime, they're also playing shows of their own and co-writing songs for other stars. For example, they played New York's tiny Nightclub 101 Monday night, where they did a pared-down cover of Beach House's "Space Song." (Maybe they got the idea from Vampire Weekend, who also covered the 2015 classic at Just Like Heaven last weekend.)

Lately, Claud has also been working with Romy Mars, the social media influencer whose parents just so happen to be Sofia Coppola and Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars. Claud co-wrote Mars' new single "A-Lister," which is out now, along with Shelly bandmate Josh Mehling. (Claud also worked on Mars' previous two songs, "Stuck Up" and "From A Distance," which were released last year.) Charli XCX has already co-signed the new song via TikTok, just a few days after Mars and Jenna Ortega were the "Apple" girls at one of Charli's Brooklyn shows earlier this month. Add "Romy Mars Summer" to the list!

See Claud's Beach House cover and listen to Mars' "A-Lister" below. It does sound a tiny bit like Phoenix.