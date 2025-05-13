The Chameleons Announce First New Album In 24 Years Arctic Moon

The Chameleons formed just outside Manchester in 1981, and they released three albums of rich and gauzy post-punk before breaking up after the sudden death of their manager in 1987. The Chameleons never saw a lot of commercial success in their time, but those three albums influenced tons of other acts. The Chameleons got back together in 2000 and released the 2001 reunion LP Why Call It Anything?, and then they once again went inactive for a while. Last year, they released two EPs, Where Are You? and Tomorrow Remember Yesterday, and now they're ready to announce their first new album in nearly a quarter century.

On Instagram this morning, the Chameleons announced plans to release their fifth full-length Arctic Moon in September. It'll be the first album from the band's current lineup, which includes OG members Reg Smithies and Vox. (Classic-era drummer John Lever passed away in 2017.) We don't have any music from the album yet, and the band hasn't unveiled the tracklist, but we know it's coming now. Here's what they say about the LP

Arctic Moon signals a departure from the sound of earlier Chameleons albums, while remaining rooted in the same emotional depth, spirit, and intensity that has always defined their work. It represents a new chapter, and the band hopes it will resonate with long-time fans while also opening the door to a new generation of listeners.

This should all be of interest to John Mulaney. I mean, it should be of interest to lots of people. But Mulaney, whose music nerdery is impressive, was just lamenting the fact that 1986's Strange Times isn't on Spotify.

The Chameleons will open some North American dates for their contemporaries the Psychedelic Furs this summer, and then they'll head up and down the West Coast as headliners. Check out their dates below.

TOUR DATES:

6/28 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield #

6/29 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens #

7/01 - Columbus, OH @ Temple Live #

7/02 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

7/03 - Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum #

7/04 - Rama, ON @ Casino Rama Resort #

7/05 - Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Live #

7/08 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom #

7/09 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #

7/10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

7/11 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues #

7/12 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues #

7/14 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

7/15 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody #

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

9/28 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

9/30 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

10/10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/02 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

10/03 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

10/04 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's

10/05 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

10/07 - Phoenix, AZ @ Walter Studios

10/09 - Denver, CO@ Marquis

Arctic Moon is out 9/12.