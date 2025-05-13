Erick The Architect Announces Arcstrumentals 3 EP: Hear “Revival” (Feat. Joyce Wrice)

Brooklyn rapper/producer Erick The Architect is one third of Flatbush Zombies, and he's been making music outside the group for a while now. Last year, for example, Erick collaborated with Channel Tres, George Clinton, and James Blake on his solo album I’ve Never Been Here Before. Today, he announces plans for his new EP Arcstrumentals 3, the latest in a series that goes back to 2015. It's out Friday, so the wait won't be long.

I haven't gone back to the last two Arcstrumentals EPs, but judging by Arcstrumentals 3 lead single "Revival," the title is a bit of a misnomer. The song isn't instrumental at all; it's got rapping and singing. It does have a lot going on instrumentally, though. The new EP represents Erick The Architect's further explorations into dance music, a genre that he's toyed with before. "Revival" is a sleek, bubbling house track with rap verses from Erick and with some very cool vocals from Joyce Wrice, the singer who last appeared on Stereogum because of her 2022 KAYTRANADA collab "Iced Tea." Check it out below.

The Arcstrumentals 3 EP is out 5/16.