New Music

Golomb Announce New Album The Beat Goes On: Hear “Real Power”

2:40 PM EDT on May 13, 2025

Golomb hail from Columbus, the esteemed Ohio city I myself have been orbiting for decades. They're a family band of sorts; spouses Mickey and Xenia Shuman first formed the group, and Xenia's brother Hawken Holm joined on drums shortly after. After kicking out an impressive discography on Bandcamp in recent years, Golomb have signed with the esteemed No Quarter label for new album The Beat Goes On. That tremendous image above is the album cover.

The lead single from The Beat Goes On, "Real Power," reminds me of another great indie power trio, Yo La Tengo. But it's got a bit more classic rock energy than that comparison implies, with garage-band vocals that pile up into overflowing harmonies and a backbeat that steadily builds tension without ever ripping open. It's an ultra-catchy pop song that rocks; what else could you want? Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "The Beat Goes On"
02 "Staring"
03 "Experience Humanness"
04 "Pressure"
05 "Other Side of the Earth"
06 "Dog"
07 "The Sad Song"
08 "Real Power"
09 "Play Music"
10 "Be Here Now"
11 "Sweet Release (Ain’t No Devil)"

The Beat Goes On is out 7/25 on No Quarter. Pre-order it here.

