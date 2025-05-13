Yusuf/Cat Stevens Announces Memoir Cat On The Road To Findout

Cat Stevens is the latest musician to get into the memoir business. Today he's announced his book Cat On The Road To Findout, set to arrive in the US this October. It'll document the British singer-songwriter's life through his upbringing by immigrant parents in London, his extensive humanitarian efforts, his prolific and ever-evolving music career, and the multiple near-death experiences that greatly affected his spirituality, including a name change to Yusuf Islam. Here's part of the book description from his publisher Little Brown:

Findout unveils the untold chapters of his remarkable journey — illustrated with dozens of drawings in Yusuf’s own hand, self-penned with raw honesty and poetic insight, he reflects on the challenges, controversies, and triumphs that have defined his life, offering readers a rare glimpse into the soul of a man who has lived multiple lives in one – finally shedding light on all those hidden "in-betweens."

Cat On The Road To Findout is out 10/7 via Little Brown. Pre-order it here.