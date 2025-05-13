Abel Tesfaye Says He May Not Retire “The Weeknd” After All

Two years ago, Abel Tesfaye said he would be making one last album under the name the Weeknd. That album came earlier this year with the release of the anticlimactic Hurry Up Tomorrow, which completed a trilogy. Now he's saying he might not retire the moniker after all.

The film accompaniment to Hurry Up Tomorrow hits theaters this Friday (May 16), starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. Tesfaye talked to Entertainment Weekly about it in a new interview and said that while tormovie feels like the retirement of the name the Weeknd, that door is not necessarily closed. "It feels like it. I mean, I've kind of toyed with the idea in the past with albums," he said. "But it could also just be a rebirth. Who knows?"

On Friday (May 9), Tesfaye kicked off his tour with Playboi Carti at Glendale, AZ's State Farm Stadium, giving live debuts to "Opening Night," "Given Up On Me," and "Hurry Up Tomorrow." Last night he performed at the Robin Hood Foundation benefit concert in New York City at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, and on Thursday (May 15) he'll be on The Tonight Show for an interview and a performance.

https://www.tiktok.com/@illum1nated/video/7502731630352682271