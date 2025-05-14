Rocket – “One Million”

There are plenty of bands right now that sound plucked out of the '90s, but Rocket are one of the best doing it. The Los Angeles band is even getting ready to open for Smashing Pumpkins in the UK this summer. Earlier this year they signed to Transgressive Records/Canvasback and unveiled "Take Your Aim," and today they're sharing the great new song "One Million."

“‘One Million’ is about wanting someone to meet you halfway but not knowing if they ever will,” the group explains. “It’s the feeling of doing everything you can, going above and beyond for someone, knowing that you would wait a million years for them just to notice how important they are to you. It’s the hoping that maybe you are as important to them as well. It’s learning to be okay with the fact that you might always love them more.”

Along with the release, Rocket are announcing headline US tour dates for this fall. Check those below alongside the new tune.

TOUR DATES:

05/26 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo *

05/28 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje *

05/29 - Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin *

05/31 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater *

06/02 - Rotterdam, NL @ V11

06/04 - Hasselt, BE @ Club AFF

06/05 - Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

06/09 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

06/10 - London, UK @ Windmill

06/11 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

06/12 - Glasgow, UK @ McChuills

06/14 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival

08/08 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West Festival

08/10 - London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park ^

08/12 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall ^

08/13 - Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre ^

08/14 - Colchester, UK @ Colchester Castle Park ^

08/16 - Wales, UK @ Greenman Festival

10/27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/30 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

10/31 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Indoors)

11/03 - Nashville, TN @ drkmttr

11/04 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

11/06 - Washington, DC @ DC9

11/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts

11/08 - New York, NY @ Baby's All Right

11/11 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

11/13 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

11/14 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

11/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

11/18 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/19 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

11/21 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

11/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

* w/ Mannequin Pussy

^ w/ Smashing Pumpkins