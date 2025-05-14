Rocket – “One Million”

There are plenty of bands right now that sound plucked out of the '90s, but Rocket are one of the best doing it. The Los Angeles band is even getting ready to open for Smashing Pumpkins in the UK this summer. Earlier this year they signed to Transgressive Records/Canvasback and unveiled "Take Your Aim," and today they're sharing the great new song "One Million."
“‘One Million’ is about wanting someone to meet you halfway but not knowing if they ever will,” the group explains. “It’s the feeling of doing everything you can, going above and beyond for someone, knowing that you would wait a million years for them just to notice how important they are to you. It’s the hoping that maybe you are as important to them as well. It’s learning to be okay with the fact that you might always love them more.”
Along with the release, Rocket are announcing headline US tour dates for this fall. Check those below alongside the new tune.
TOUR DATES:
05/26 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo *
05/28 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje *
05/29 - Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin *
05/31 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater *
06/02 - Rotterdam, NL @ V11
06/04 - Hasselt, BE @ Club AFF
06/05 - Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar
06/09 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
06/10 - London, UK @ Windmill
06/11 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
06/12 - Glasgow, UK @ McChuills
06/14 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Festival
08/08 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West Festival
08/10 - London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park ^
08/12 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall ^
08/13 - Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre ^
08/14 - Colchester, UK @ Colchester Castle Park ^
08/16 - Wales, UK @ Greenman Festival
10/27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
10/30 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
10/31 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Indoors)
11/03 - Nashville, TN @ drkmttr
11/04 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
11/06 - Washington, DC @ DC9
11/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts
11/08 - New York, NY @ Baby's All Right
11/11 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
11/13 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
11/14 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
11/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
11/18 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
11/19 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
11/21 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
11/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
* w/ Mannequin Pussy
^ w/ Smashing Pumpkins