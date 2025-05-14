Hard Chiller Announce Debut Album BABY!: Hear “Hotboxhead”

Hard Chiller is made up of From Indian Lakes' Joey Vannucchi, Steve Choi of RX Bandits and the Sound Of Animals Fighting, Casey Deitz of the Velvet Teen on drums, and Roger Camero of the Warriors and No Motiv on bass. Last year, the band released their debut EP Heavy Cell, and today they're announcing their first full-length BABY! and sharing the single "Hotboxhead."

"Hotboxhead" is a gnarly anthem with an equally gnarly music video of fiery apocalyptic footage paired with clips of kittens. It's two quick minutes of pure urgency. About it, Choi said, "Joey’s vocals are able to give everything wings, so I wanted some head-nod vibes being lifted by his melodies. The working title for this song was ‘lofty’ because this chorus elevates my mood."

Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "The Wall"

02 "Hotboxhead"

03 "Soft Trip"

04 "Draining"

05 "Close By"

06 "Godskin"

07 "Tulip Head"

08 "Candy"

09 "Clouds"

10 "Cave"

11 "Flowers"

TOUR DATES:

09/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

09/26 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/27 - Sacramento, CA@ Ace of Spades

09/28 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

w/ the Sound Of Animals Fighting

BABY! is out 8/1 via Born Losers. Pre-order it here.