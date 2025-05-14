Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Hard Chiller Announce Debut Album BABY!: Hear “Hotboxhead”

11:49 AM EDT on May 14, 2025

Hard Chiller is made up of From Indian Lakes' Joey Vannucchi, Steve Choi of RX Bandits and the Sound Of Animals Fighting, Casey Deitz of the Velvet Teen on drums, and Roger Camero of the Warriors and No Motiv on bass. Last year, the band released their debut EP Heavy Cell, and today they're announcing their first full-length BABY! and sharing the single "Hotboxhead."

"Hotboxhead" is a gnarly anthem with an equally gnarly music video of fiery apocalyptic footage paired with clips of kittens. It's two quick minutes of pure urgency. About it, Choi said, "Joey’s vocals are able to give everything wings, so I wanted some head-nod vibes being lifted by his melodies. The working title for this song was ‘lofty’ because this chorus elevates my mood."

Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "The Wall"
02 "Hotboxhead"
03 "Soft Trip"
04 "Draining"
05 "Close By"
06 "Godskin"
07 "Tulip Head"
08 "Candy"
09 "Clouds"
10 "Cave"
11 "Flowers"

TOUR DATES:
09/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune
09/26 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/27 - Sacramento, CA@ Ace of Spades
09/28 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

w/ the Sound Of Animals Fighting

BABY! is out 8/1 via Born Losers. Pre-order it here.

Kat Nijmeddin

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Lil Uzi Vert – “Chanel Boy”

November 24, 2025
New Music

Cardinals – “Barbed Wire”

November 24, 2025
New Music

Bill Fox – “Alaska” & “Pale Blue Eyes” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

November 24, 2025
New Music

Pulp – “The Man Comes Around” (Johnny Cash Cover)

November 24, 2025
New Music

MØL Announce New Album Dreamcrush: Hear Two Songs

November 24, 2025
New Music

Mac DeMarco Passes Out “Secret” New Album Dog On The Rock On European Tour

November 23, 2025