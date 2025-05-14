No Joy Announce New Album Bugland Co-Produced By Fire-Toolz

No Joy's last release was in 2022 with a cover of All Saints' "Pure Shores" with marsfade, though the following year they celebrated a decade of Wait To Pleasure with an anniversary edition. Today, Jasamine White-Gluz's beloved project is back with the announcement of the new album Bugland co-produced by Chicago experimental artist Fire-Toolz.

The dreamy title track is out now. About it, White-Gluz said:

This was the first song Fire-Toolz & No Joy produced together, initially without any plan to ever release it. Our production styles melded so well together on this track that we decided we should make a whole album. The song came together super organically, from the Korn-esque bass lines to the earworm vocal, it's the welcome sign of the album letting you know you've officially entered our world.

"The collaboration really felt limitless," Fire-Toolz (real name Angel Marcloid) added. "I didn't have to adhere to a certain vision in a way that made me feel like I couldn't be Fire-Toolz. I could easily relate to this album because Jasamine and I liked a lot of the same music, and I was able to be creative in ways that were freeing as if I was making my own album."

"Bugland" comes with a glitchy video directed by Jeremy Dabrowski to match the trippy tune; watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Garbage Dream House"

02 "Bugland"

03 "Bits"

04 "Save The Lobsters"

05 "My Crud Princess"

06 "Bather In The Bloodcells"

07 "I hate that I forget what you look like"

08 "Jelly Meadow Bright" (Feat. Fire-Toolz)

TOUR DATES:

09/06 - Elizabethtown, NY @ Otis Mountain Getdown Festival

10/15 - Manchester @ YES Basement

10/17 - London @ Moth Club

10/18 - Chelmsford @ Hot Box

10/19 - Coventry @ Just Dropped In

10/20 - Glasgow @ Glad Cafe

10/21 - Leeds @ Headrow House

10/23-24 - Rotterdam @ Left of the Dial Festival

10/25 - Paris @ Supersonic

10/28 - Berlin @ 8mm

Bugland is out 8/8 via Hand Drawn Dracula/Sonic Cathedral.