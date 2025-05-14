Skip to Content
Coral Grief Announce Debut Album Air Between Us: Hear “Rockhounds”

11:41 AM EDT on May 14, 2025

Singer and bassist Lena Farr-Morrissey, guitarist Sam Fason, and drummer Cam Hancock make up Coral Grief, a Seattle rock trio with two EPs under their belt. Today, they're announcing their debut full-length Air Between Us and the lead single "Rockhounds" is an entrancingly dazed sprawl.

Coral Grief name Stereolab, Broadcast, Th’ Faith Healers, and Seefeel as influences. For the LP, they worked with engineer Nich Wilbur.“We were committed to the three piece way of doing things, but wanted to make it sound as lush and as full as possible,” Fason explains. "Rockhounds" is indeed lush; watch its glimmering music video directed by Nick Shively below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Starboard"
02 "Rockhounds"
03 "Air Between Us"
04 "Latitude"
05 "Avenue You"
06 "The Landfall"
07 "Paint By Number"
08 "Mutual Wish"
09 "Bells"
10 "Outback"
11 "Late Bloomer"
12 "Almost Everyday"

Air Between Us is out 7/18 via Suicide Squeeze Records / Anxiety Blanket.

Che Hise-Gattone

