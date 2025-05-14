Foo Fighters To Make Live Return At Singapore Grand Prix, Dave Grohl To Drum On Ed Sheeran’s “Drive”

Although Dave Grohl has participated in two surprise Nirvana reunions and made unannounced appearances at Coachella and a very glamorous school fundraiser, Foo Fighters haven't performed live since Grohl announced last September that he was the father of a baby born outside of his marriage. But now, Foo Fighters have announced their live return, and they're going all the way to Singapore to do it.

Foo Fighters will be performing at the Singapore Grand Prix Festival on Oct. 4, and it'll be their first concert in over a year. They'll be playing the main stage along with Smashing Pumpkins, Elton John, Crowded House, Alan Walker, and the South Korean rappers CL and G-Dragon. Tickets are on sale, so if you feel like making it out to Singapore, you can find more information and details here.

Grohl must be a big racing fan. He will also appear on Ed Sheeran's new song "Drive," alongside John Mayer, on the F1: The Album soundtrack out next month. Hear a preview below.

Grohl, who performed at last year's SNL 50 shebang, also recently did a talk with fellow drummer Questlove about his Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years Of SNL Music documentary. See some clips of that below.