Steve Perry Rerecorded Journey’s “Faithfully” With Willie Nelson

Journey's 1983 hit "Faithfully" is one of the definitive arena-rock power ballads, the songs that demanded lighters-up singalongs in the years before we all had flashlights on our phones. Now, the former Journey frontman Steve Perry, who's been getting less and less reclusive lately, has come out with a very, very different re-recording of "Faithfully." For this one, he's teamed up with 92-year-old country legend Willie Nelson, whose voice remains shockingly strong.

A while back, Steve Perry started releasing music again, breaking a 24-year silence. Right now, he seems to be playing around with the idea of re-recording the songs that he once laid down with Journey. Last year, he came out with a new version of 1986's "It Could Have Been You" with the Effect, a band whose members include Trevor Lukather, son of Toto frontman Steve, and Nic Collins, son of Phil. Now, he's remade "Faithfully" with Willie Nelson, the man who just released his 154th album.

Willie Nelson is one of the founders of the annual Farm Aid benefit. Yesterday, Farm Aid announced its 40th-anniversary show, and Nelson will headline alongside his co-founders Neil Young and John Mellencamp. The stripped-down, murmuring version of "Faithfully" is coming out in honor of Farm Aid 40, and its proceeds go to Farm Aid. It's weird to hear "Faithfully" rendered in soft, rustic acoustic guitars and to hear Nelson gently intoning the words that Perry once howled. It's even weirder, in a fun way, when Perry comes on to the track and those two voices get a chance to clash. They've both iconic, but they sound nothing alike.

In a press release, Steve Perry says, "No one has a voice or vocal phrasing anything like Willie Nelson. Singing this duet with Willie has been something I’ve always wanted to do. After recording 'Faithfully' with Journey, I always felt it would be a great song for Willie too. What a wonderful experience it was to finally sing with Willie. I’m so proud of what we have accomplished together."

Willie Nelson adds, "Working with Steve Perry on 'Faithfully' was a meaningful experience. It was a pleasure to collaborate on this song. I’m proud that we could create something meaningful and use it to give back through Farm Aid." Below, check out Patrick Atkins' animated clip for the new version of "Faithfully," as well as the the original Journey video.