Seedbed – “Raft”

10:07 AM EDT on May 14, 2025

The idea was to revive Scooterbabe, Atlanta-based JJ Posway's emo/indie rock band from back in his Athens days. But as he and his bandmates set about making a new album, they realized the project had evolved so much that it deserved its own band name. That's how we got Stalemate, the debut album from Posway's new band Seedbed. We posted the album's spectacular opening track "Mouse At Your Feet" last month, and this week they're back with another offering from the tracklist.

On "Mouse At Your Feet," Posway and Anna Staddon sang together, and the music conjured a sort of epic tweemo vibe. "Raft," the new track out today, features the two of them trading off vocals over a strummy, blustery rock track in a bright-eyed, hyper-literate way that reminds me of Death Cab For Cutie with a banjo. "Turn back, take it easy on yourself," goes the chorus, "When I won’t do it." Listen below.

Stalemate is out 6/27 via Tiny Engines.

