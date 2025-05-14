Wavves – “Spun”

You couldn't keep Wavves away. LA rocker Nathan Williams was an indie enfant terrible in the late '00s and early '10s. These days, he's a landlord and a weed entrepreneur, and he occasionally resurfaces with another slab of bratty pop-punk. In the past few months, he's released the comeback single "So Long" and the Travis Barker-produced "Goner." Both of those tracks will appear on Spun, the new Wavves album that drops next month. Today, Nathan Williams comes out swinging with that LP's title track.

"Spun," the song that opens the new album, is a total power-pop hookfest played with tons of verve. On first listen, the lyrics are a little clumsy, but the melodies have so much charge that I really can't complain. Wavves might've started out as a lo-fi concern, but "Spun" goes in the exact opposite direction, and I think the results are very fun. Wavves also just announced a North American tour, with Beach Goons, Death Lens, and Chokecherry opening different shows. Below, check out "Spun," the new LP's tracklist, and those tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Spun"

02 "Lucky Stars"

03 "New Creatures"

04 "Goner"

05 "Gillette Bayonet"

06 "So Long"

07 "Busy Sleeping"

08 "In Good Time"

09 "Big Nothing"

10 "Machete Bob"

11 "Way Down"

12 "Body Sane"

13 "Holding Onto Shadows"

TOUR DATES:

6/24 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium *~

6/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *~

6/27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *~

6/28 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl *~

6/29 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *~

7/02 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *~

7/03 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *~

7/05 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *~

7/06 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *~

7/08 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace *^

7/09 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount *^

7/10 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *^

7/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *^

7/12 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage *^

7/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *^

7/15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft *^

7/16 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina's *^

7/17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *^

7/18 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves *^

7/19 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk *^

7/21 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister *^

7/22 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *^

7/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *^

7/24 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

7/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda ^

* with Beach Goons

​​~ with Death Lens

^ with Chokecherry

Spun is out 6/27 on Wavves' own Ghost Ramp label.