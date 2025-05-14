Graham Hunt – “Been There Done That”

Graham Hunt recently announced his upcoming album Timeless World Forever with the lead single "East Side Screamer," which was one of the Best Songs Of The Week (and, according to Spotify, one of my most-streamed songs of the past month). Today the Wisconsin indie rocker returns with another single called "Been There Done That."

Compared to "East Side Screamer," "Been There Done That" is on Hunt's chiller side; there's no screaming in this one, and there's a bit of an acid-jazz groove that reminds me of Tortoise's TNT or the Sea And Cake. Hunt says in a press release:

I had Covid when I wrote this song. I tuned every string on my guitar to a random pitch and put my fingers in different places until it sounded good. I didn’t write down how to play it so I had to do my best to translate what I was doing in my voice memo demo to my normal tuning when I got around to recording the song for real. Initially shelved it in its original form as an Elliott Smith style sad acoustic song, it got wheels when I had my friend Stu Manley lay down some funky drums. The lyrics add up to something very specific to me that I’m not interested in sharing. I think it’s cool that they will probably mean something completely different to someone else.

Listen to "Been There Done That" below.

Timeless World Forever is out 6/13 via Run For Cover.