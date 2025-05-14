Elias Rønnenfelt – “Carry-On Bag”

Last year, the unreasonably foxy Iceage frontman Elias Rønnenfelt released Heavy Glory, his first-ever solo album. Earlier this year, Rønnenfelt contributed to Dean Blunt's Lucre EP. Rønnenfelt has plans to tour Europe and North America in the months ahead, and now he's got a brand new solo single called "Carry-On Bag."
Where Elias Rønnenfelt went in a warped country direction on Heavy Glory, he's off on another jag on "Carry-On Bag." There's no country on this one, though it still sounds plenty warped. Rønnenfelt drawls about a risky travel decision: "Try my luck with the carry-on bag/ Carry drugs in the carry-on bag." That sounds stressful! Maybe it's less stressful if you're on enough drugs, though. The music is post-punk, basically. It's serene on the surface, with all sorts of noise and tension constantly threatening to break out. Below, check out Rønnenfelt's self-directed "Carry-On Bag" video and his tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
5/16 - Århus, Denmark @ Another Festival
5/19 - Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique
5/21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ OT301
5/22 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla &
5/24 - Roskilde, Denmark @ Literature Festival
5/24 - Søndermarken, Denmark @ Bloom Festival
5/28 - København, Denmark @ Ofelia Plads
5/30 - Bornholm, Denmark @ Østpå Festival
6/07 - Humble, Denmark @ Humble Festival
6/10 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Peteʼs
6/11 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
6/12 - London, UK @ Moth Club
6/13 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
6/14 - Brighton, UK @ Dust
6/15 - Margate, UK @ Where Else (matinee show)
6/16 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
6/25 - Ålborg, Denmark @ Kunsten
7/02 - Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
7/06 - København, Denmark @ Nemoland
7/08 - København, Denmark @ Tønder Festival – Rød Plads Takeover
7/18 - Ærø, Denmark @ Øhavet Festival
7/24 - Thy, Denmark @ Alive Festival
7/26 - Bornholm, Denmark @ Gæsten
8/02 - Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival
8/07 - København, Denmark @ Syd for solen
8/29-30 - Tønder, Denmark @ Tønder Festival
9/13 - Chicago, IL @ Sound & Gravity Festival
9/15 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
9/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
9/19 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge %
9/20 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
9/23 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *
9/24 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings *
10/31 - Århus, Denmark @ Voxhall
11/01 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Konservatoriets Koncertsal
& with Puzzle
% with Joanne Robertson
* with Mary Lattimore
"Carry-On Bag" is out now on Escho.