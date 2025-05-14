Elias Rønnenfelt – “Carry-On Bag”

Last year, the unreasonably foxy Iceage frontman Elias Rønnenfelt released Heavy Glory, his first-ever solo album. Earlier this year, Rønnenfelt contributed to Dean Blunt's Lucre EP. Rønnenfelt has plans to tour Europe and North America in the months ahead, and now he's got a brand new solo single called "Carry-On Bag."

Where Elias Rønnenfelt went in a warped country direction on Heavy Glory, he's off on another jag on "Carry-On Bag." There's no country on this one, though it still sounds plenty warped. Rønnenfelt drawls about a risky travel decision: "Try my luck with the carry-on bag/ Carry drugs in the carry-on bag." That sounds stressful! Maybe it's less stressful if you're on enough drugs, though. The music is post-punk, basically. It's serene on the surface, with all sorts of noise and tension constantly threatening to break out. Below, check out Rønnenfelt's self-directed "Carry-On Bag" video and his tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

5/16 - Århus, Denmark @ Another Festival

5/19 - Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique

5/21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ OT301

5/22 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla &

5/24 - Roskilde, Denmark @ Literature Festival

5/24 - Søndermarken, Denmark @ Bloom Festival

5/28 - København, Denmark @ Ofelia Plads

5/30 - Bornholm, Denmark @ Østpå Festival

6/07 - Humble, Denmark @ Humble Festival

6/10 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Peteʼs

6/11 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

6/12 - London, UK @ Moth Club

6/13 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

6/14 - Brighton, UK @ Dust

6/15 - Margate, UK @ Where Else (matinee show)

6/16 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

6/25 - Ålborg, Denmark @ Kunsten

7/02 - Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

7/06 - København, Denmark @ Nemoland

7/08 - København, Denmark @ Tønder Festival – Rød Plads Takeover

7/18 - Ærø, Denmark @ Øhavet Festival

7/24 - Thy, Denmark @ Alive Festival

7/26 - Bornholm, Denmark @ Gæsten

8/02 - Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

8/07 - København, Denmark @ Syd for solen

8/29-30 - Tønder, Denmark @ Tønder Festival

9/13 - Chicago, IL @ Sound & Gravity Festival

9/15 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

9/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

9/19 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge %

9/20 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

9/23 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

9/24 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings *

10/31 - Århus, Denmark @ Voxhall

11/01 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Konservatoriets Koncertsal

& with Puzzle

% with Joanne Robertson

* with Mary Lattimore

"Carry-On Bag" is out now on Escho.