Lindsey Buckingham Reacts To Charli XCX Video, Soundtracks Nobody 2 Trailer

Lindsey Buckingham recently began a series on his YouTube channel called "Lindsey + Leelee React." The premise is simple: The former Fleetwood Mac member and his 25-year-old daughter Leelee watch stuff together and react to it. Last month they revisited the video for Buckingham's 1984 song "Slow Dancing," but this week they went with something a little more contemporary and reacted to Charli XCX's "Von Dutch" video.

"I'm not that familiar with [her]," the elder Buckingham disclosed. "I did see her on Saturday Night Live. But I hear good things." When his daughter asked him if he had a Brat summer, he responded: "The brattiest."

For those who haven't seen the "Von Dutch" video, it follows Charli as she causes chaos in an airport, eventually heading outside to dance on a jet wing before ending up on the baggage claim conveyor belt. "Well, I'm surprised the airport let her do all this stuff," Buckingham said. "[To me] they would go, 'Get away. Get out of here.'"

His final thoughts: "I thought it was very entertaining. There was so much going on, and all in the context of a normally-restrictive environment, paranoid environment, uptight environment -- that set the whole thing off very well, I thought."

Lindsey Buckingham IS brat. Watch the clip below.

In more Buckingham news, his 1983 song "Holiday Road" -- which he wrote for the National Lampoon's Vacation soundtrack -- just appeared in a trailer for another movie, getting the spooky-remix treatment. It's for the Bob Odenkirk-starring Nobody 2, and you can see that below, too.