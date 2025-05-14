Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

yeule – “Dudu”

3:02 PM EDT on May 14, 2025

yeule is gearing up to share their new album Evangelic Girl Is A Gun at the end of the month. So far they’ve shared the singles “eko,” “Skullcrusher” featuring Clams Casino and Fitnesss, and the title track, and today we get another one called "Dudu."

"Dudu" is a dynamic, upbeat pop-rock jam primed for singing along to, nodding to '90s and '00s hits with a contemporary twist. yeule says in a press release that the song is about "unrequited love and stifling yourself," though it sounds pretty un-stifled to me: "Ripped my painting off the frame.../ I screamed and screamed and screamed your name/ All my paint was washed away." Listen to "Dudu" below.

Evangelic Girl Is A Gun is out 5/30 via Ninja Tune.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Boy Harsher Direct New Thriller Starring FKA twigs, Sturgill Simpson, & Bonnie “Prince” Billy

November 24, 2025
News

Vitriol Members Quit, Abandon Frontman At Gas Station

November 24, 2025
News

Zach Bryan Is Taking Dijon & MJ Lenderman On Tour

November 24, 2025
News

Speed Win First-Ever New South Wales Music Prize

November 24, 2025
News

Tyler, The Creator Joins A$AP Rocky, Clipse, & GloRilla At Camp Flog Gnaw ’25

November 24, 2025
News

Bloomington Theater Apologizes For Unruly Jeff Tweedy Fans

November 24, 2025