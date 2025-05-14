yeule – “Dudu”

yeule is gearing up to share their new album Evangelic Girl Is A Gun at the end of the month. So far they’ve shared the singles “eko,” “Skullcrusher” featuring Clams Casino and Fitnesss, and the title track, and today we get another one called "Dudu."

"Dudu" is a dynamic, upbeat pop-rock jam primed for singing along to, nodding to '90s and '00s hits with a contemporary twist. yeule says in a press release that the song is about "unrequited love and stifling yourself," though it sounds pretty un-stifled to me: "Ripped my painting off the frame.../ I screamed and screamed and screamed your name/ All my paint was washed away." Listen to "Dudu" below.

Evangelic Girl Is A Gun is out 5/30 via Ninja Tune.