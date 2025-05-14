Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Hear Interpol Frontman Paul Banks’ New Iggy Pop & Stooges Covers From The New Movie Sister Midnight

1:07 PM EDT on May 14, 2025

Interpol leader Paul Banks is getting in on the film-score game. Banks did the music for Sister Midnight, an upcoming dark comedy from the British Indian director Karan Kandhar. The movie takes its title from an Iggy Pop song, and Kandhar says that Iggy Pop "was like a breadcrumb trail I followed through the unconscious as I wrote the film." Along with his instrumental score, Banks has contributed a couple of covers of songs that Iggy Pop sang over the year.

For the Sister Midnight soundtrack, Paul Banks covers the song that gave the movie its name. It's the opening track from Iggy Pop's David Bowie-produced 1977 solo debut The Idiot, and Banks has a faithful take on it. Banks also does his thing with Iggy And The Stooges' classic "Gimme Danger," from their 1973 album Raw Power. Bowie produced that one, too.

Banks says, "'Gimme Danger' is one of my favorite Stooges songs, and 'Sister Midnight' I was less familiar with, but it is the titular track of a film that is feral with Stoogian grit and joy, so I was equally excited to immerse myself in it and find an interpretation that felt authentic to my voice." Below, check out Banks' covers and the Sister Midnight trailer.

Paul Banks' two covers are out now on Partisan. Sister Midnight is currently screening at theaters in the UK and Ireland, with a worldwide release coming later in the year.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Lil Uzi Vert – “Chanel Boy”

November 24, 2025
New Music

Cardinals – “Barbed Wire”

November 24, 2025
New Music

Bill Fox – “Alaska” & “Pale Blue Eyes” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

November 24, 2025
New Music

Pulp – “The Man Comes Around” (Johnny Cash Cover)

November 24, 2025
New Music

MØL Announce New Album Dreamcrush: Hear Two Songs

November 24, 2025
New Music

Mac DeMarco Passes Out “Secret” New Album Dog On The Rock On European Tour

November 23, 2025