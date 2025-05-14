Hear Interpol Frontman Paul Banks’ New Iggy Pop & Stooges Covers From The New Movie Sister Midnight

Interpol leader Paul Banks is getting in on the film-score game. Banks did the music for Sister Midnight, an upcoming dark comedy from the British Indian director Karan Kandhar. The movie takes its title from an Iggy Pop song, and Kandhar says that Iggy Pop "was like a breadcrumb trail I followed through the unconscious as I wrote the film." Along with his instrumental score, Banks has contributed a couple of covers of songs that Iggy Pop sang over the year.

For the Sister Midnight soundtrack, Paul Banks covers the song that gave the movie its name. It's the opening track from Iggy Pop's David Bowie-produced 1977 solo debut The Idiot, and Banks has a faithful take on it. Banks also does his thing with Iggy And The Stooges' classic "Gimme Danger," from their 1973 album Raw Power. Bowie produced that one, too.

Banks says, "'Gimme Danger' is one of my favorite Stooges songs, and 'Sister Midnight' I was less familiar with, but it is the titular track of a film that is feral with Stoogian grit and joy, so I was equally excited to immerse myself in it and find an interpretation that felt authentic to my voice." Below, check out Banks' covers and the Sister Midnight trailer.

Paul Banks' two covers are out now on Partisan. Sister Midnight is currently screening at theaters in the UK and Ireland, with a worldwide release coming later in the year.