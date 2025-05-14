Megan Thee Stallion Announces Airbnb Experience And Walmart Swimwear, Denies She’s Banned From Met Gala

You may have heard about certain notable music-related locales making their way to Airbnb, from ex-Beatle Pete Best's family home to the American Football house. But Airbnb also occasionally teams up with musicians to offer specially-curated "Experiences," like a swanky stay at Prince's Minneapolis house from the Purple Rain movie. Now, Megan Thee Stallion is joining in, serving as the face of their new Otaku Hottie quest.

Megan has expressed her love for anime many times over, and the Otaku Hottie experience is tailored for fellow fans. According to the listing, 12 selected attendees will be greeted at the Los Angeles venue with an empty charm bracelet before a series of games and challenges. Those who do well will be rewarded with charms, though the listing also promises everyone will receive some type of goody bag. Here's part of what Megan has to say:

You know I love a good cosplay moment. My passion for anime has always been front and center, even in my music. It’s more than entertainment, it’s a way to express different sides of myself, shape-shifting into whoever I want to be—and I want that for you, too! But to activate your inner Otaku, you gotta earn it. Complete my Otaku Hottie quest to unlock a whole new persona. Welcome to the Otakuverse, a dimension I created where your Otaku Hottie journey officially begins. Everyone starts with an empty quest bracelet. If you bring the right energy and serve the best looks, you’ll collect charms along the way. I’ll be your senpai and official hype-hottie, awarding special charms needed to level up your Otaku Hottie-status—like a stallion charm awarded for strength or a booty charm earned for dancing. My trusty butler, a.k.a. my right-hand woman, will be running the show behind the scenes, ensuring everything is up to THEE highest standards.

It sounds like Megan will be present in some capacity, but the description is notably vague regarding her actual participation. At least there's complimentary ramen involved. Per Airbnb's website, Sabrina Carpenter will soon "host" an Experience of her own too. All of this coincides with the revamped Airbnb app, which puts a bigger focus on services like spa days, cooking classes, and other activities to pad out those days you'll spending in someone else's house.

Megan also went to the Met Gala earlier this week, where she stirred up some drama by using her phone at the event and posting some clips to social media, including a review of the dinner with her tablemates Doechii and Angel Reese. Despite yearly incessant invitations, I've never made it to the Met Gala, so I'm not sure how strict phone policies are. But apparently, phones are so off-limits that rumors immediately spread of Megan being banned from future Met Galas.

The rapper shared a statement with People dispelling those rumors. "No. We're gonna dead these rumors right now, okay? People are like, 'Oh my God, Megan, you got banned from the Met Gala.' No, I didn't, babe. Like that's not true," she said. "Y'all made that up and ran with it. They love making [stuff up]. Anna [Wintour] loves me, babe. That's why my phone was out."

And finally, today Megan Thee Stallion also launched a new swimwear brand called Hot Girl Summer, available exclusively in Walmart and on Megan's website.

See Megan's Met Gala "Hottie Cam" and a promo clip for her Airbnb experience below.