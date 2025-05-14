Netflix Unveils Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy Trailer

In 2021, a crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival left ten people dead and hundreds more injured. At the time, it seemed like the kind of catastrophe that would change the entire nature of live music, but that hasn't really happened. Travis Scott settled most of the wrongful death lawsuits and denied responsibility, and his career has kept going without too much interference. This year, he headlined Coachella and landed a #1 hit. But memories of Astroworld loom heavily, and now there's a new Netflix documentary about what happened there.

Last week, Netflix unviled the latest batch of its documentary anthology Trainwreck, which looks at weird events like the downfall of Toronto mayor Rob Ford and that one time that a bunch of YouTubers decided to storm Area 51. (A previous Trainwreck was about Woodstock '99.) One of the new installments is about the Astroworld calamity, and Netflix shared its trailer today. The preview has some of the cell-phone footage that I remember seeing online when Astoworld first happened, and it's also got more recent interview footage with some of the fans who were there. This looks like a fairly sensationalistic view of Astroworld, and it might not tell you anything you didn't already know, but it looks intense. Watch the trailer below.

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy is streaming on Netflix 6/10.