Billie Marten – “Swing”

3:48 PM EDT on May 14, 2025

Frances Carter

I've been loving the singles Billie Marten has shared from Dog Eared, the album she made in upstate New York with Adrianne Lenker producer Phil Weinrobe and a cast of indie folk-rock greats. The new one out today, "Swing," is a beautiful tune taken to new heights by scratchy fiddle and a thumping woodsy rhythm.

Says Marten:

I wanted it to sound like the Meat Puppets-meets-The Breeders. I think we got pretty close without sharing any influences in the studio. This one’s funny because we had Mauro Refosco (who does percussion on nearly every song) try out lots of different things, and in the end, producer Phil just turned all of his tracks up at once and what you’re hearing is every pass that he did. It’s awesome. The bass is also supremely loud. The last addition to the record was Sam Amidon with his fiddle part, which the song would be nothing without.

Listen below.

Dog Eared is out 7/18 via Fiction.

