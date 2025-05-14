Skip to Content
Little Simz – “Young”

4:18 PM EDT on May 14, 2025

Little Simz is going in an interesting direction on Lotus. The UK rapper has never adhered to any kind of hip-hop orthodoxy, but the new singles suggest she should be touring with IDLES or something. Although "Free" was a lush take one the kind of jazzy boom-bap we've become accustomed to hearing from acclaimed emcees, there's an aggro post-punk quality to bass-powered tracks like "Flood" and today's offering "Young."

"Young" bounces along with an off-kilter gait, like a stutter-stepping "Low Rider," while Simz delivers her lyrics in playful half-spoken sing-song. "A bottle of Rio and some chicken and chips/ In my fuck me up pumps and my Winehouse quiff," she raps at one point. In a statement, Simz explains, "I was able to tap into a character. That was fun for me. It’s just a moment of light heartedness." For the music video, directed by the great Dave Meyers, that character is portrayed by a bass-rocking woman several decades older than Simz. It's a lot of fun. Watch below.

Lotus is out 6/6 via AWAL.

