Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Kilo Kish – “Enough”

6:32 PM EDT on May 14, 2025

David Black

Kilo Kish releases her new Negotiations EP this Friday. After sharing “Digital Emotional,” “Reprogram,” and “Negotiate” with Miguel, she's back with one last taste with the futuristic anthem "Enough."

“This song is kind of about throwing things at the wall to see what sticks, and the fantasy that we play out on the internet, how things are not always as they seem," she explains. "Wanting the affection and love of complete strangers, but not really knowing why. The need for viewership and adoration that's become a mainstay in the way we live nowadays, not just as artists but as everyday people."

Watch the music video directed by Kish and Dave Laven below.

Negotiations is out 5/16 via Independent Co.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Lil Uzi Vert – “Chanel Boy”

November 24, 2025
New Music

Cardinals – “Barbed Wire”

November 24, 2025
New Music

Bill Fox – “Alaska” & “Pale Blue Eyes” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

November 24, 2025
New Music

Pulp – “The Man Comes Around” (Johnny Cash Cover)

November 24, 2025
New Music

MØL Announce New Album Dreamcrush: Hear Two Songs

November 24, 2025
New Music

Mac DeMarco Passes Out “Secret” New Album Dog On The Rock On European Tour

November 23, 2025