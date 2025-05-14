Kilo Kish – “Enough”

Kilo Kish releases her new Negotiations EP this Friday. After sharing “Digital Emotional,” “Reprogram,” and “Negotiate” with Miguel, she's back with one last taste with the futuristic anthem "Enough."

“This song is kind of about throwing things at the wall to see what sticks, and the fantasy that we play out on the internet, how things are not always as they seem," she explains. "Wanting the affection and love of complete strangers, but not really knowing why. The need for viewership and adoration that's become a mainstay in the way we live nowadays, not just as artists but as everyday people."

Watch the music video directed by Kish and Dave Laven below.

Negotiations is out 5/16 via Independent Co.