S.G. Goodman – “Snapping Turtle”

6:45 PM EDT on May 14, 2025

Evoto

|Ryan Hartley

S.G. Goodman's evocative storytelling skills are on display on her amazing new single "Snapping Turtle," which begins with a scene of kids beating a turtle with a stick. "So I asked if I could take a lick/ When I raised my hand I brought down the wrath of god himself/ Beat those kids till they were crying out for help/ I couldn't help myself/ Then threw the turtle in the truck," she sings. Goddamn.

About "Snapping Turtle," which comes from her forthcoming album Planting By The Signs, the Kentucky singer-songwriter said:

My anxiety and depression had been amounting to weird realistic dreams, where I would vividly enter certain eras of my childhood and young adulthood. I upped my therapy to two, sometimes three times a week during my time at home, and the song “Snapping Turtle” is a reflection of that.

That song came to me as seasons that have passed, and is a window into my process of understanding the impact of moving through time and in understanding how it shapes you and others, as well as reconciling with both a past and future where certain factors were out of your control. It’s a seamless story, with no true chorus, much like my persistent dreams and conversations in therapy.

Watch the music video directed by Elaine McMillion Sheldon below.

Planting By The Signs is out 6/20 via Slough Water / Thirty Tigers.

