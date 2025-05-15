Skip to Content
Bleary Eyed – “Susan”

1:05 PM EDT on May 15, 2025

Nichole Miller

Last month, Bleary Eyed announced their third album Easy. The Philly shoegaze crew shared the lead single "Heaven Year," and now they're unveiling the restless, enveloping tune "Susan."

Frontman Nathaniel Salfi says, “‘Susan' is a song lyrically recounting a missed love and how people will grow and find their higher self, even if it isn't easily understandable.” More than anything, "Susan" communicates a potent feeling with its astonishing vocals and sweeping wall of sound. Dive in below.

Easy is out 7/25 on Born Losers.

