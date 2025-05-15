Charli XCX Shares Video For Viral Old Track “Party 4 U” On Fifth Anniversary Of How I’m Feeling Now

After taking over 2024 with Brat, Charli XCX is celebrating five years of How I'm Feeling Now. The pop star is sharing a music video for its track "Party 4 U," which has been experiencing a viral moment lately thanks to TikTok and her tour. It has actually become one of her biggest-ever hits, and it's at #55 on the Hot 100 this week, prompting her label to push it like it's a new single.

On social media, Charli posted a handwritten letter about the anniversary of How I'm Feeling Now, writing, "I made the album in just five weeks, from conception to release, entirely publicly in collaboration with all of you. It was so special. I felt like I rediscovered myself, my sanity + my sense of connection with the world, at a time where we were all so alone.”

In an interview with Stereogum around the time of the LP's release, she said she began working on it within the first week of lockdown. "I think I announced it in the second week I was quarantined," she said. "In the first week, I was already talking to BJ Burton and A.G. Cook about whether they would feel like they could be involved, because I’m not a producer. I definitely needed some people to produce for me. So the second I found out they were down I was like, 'OK, great, we can do it then.' It did happen pretty quickly. I feel like … as an artist, if you have something to say, you need to say it."

Along with the “Party 4 U" video there’s a How I’m Feeling Now vinyl reissue now available for 72 hours. “we turned this video round in 4 days just 4 u <3,” Charli writes of the clip. “i love this song and i can’t believe this is happening so many years later.“ Watch it below.https://youtube.com/watch?v=agu22bqGHtoIn other Charli news, she’ll appear in Benito Skinner’s Amazon Prime Video comedy series Overcompensating debuting tomorrow. It’s one of her nine (!) new acting projects. Also, PinkPantheress told Paper Magazine that she'd love to collab with Charli, and Charli responded on social media with, "well hello." So I must ask: Collab when? Meanwhile, at Cannes yesterday Charli was announced as a brand ambassador for Magnum ice cream; you can now order a Charli XCXShake, which is pistachio matcha shake with whipped cream and brat sprinkles. Who the fuck are you, I'm a brat when I'm sippin' that. UPDATE: Charli appeared at the Cannes launch party for the treat on Thursday night, performing "360" with Yung Lean.