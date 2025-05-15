Kevin Abstract Teases Blush With JPEGMAGIA & Quadeca, Says Brockhampton Don’t Talk Anymore

It appears that Kevin Abstract has a new album on the way. Last night the onetime Brockhampton ringleader tweeted "Blush in June" with an accompanying graphic that reads "Blush June 2025." Judging by recent posts on his Instagram, it seems like the follow-up to 2023's Blanket will feature JPEGMAFIA, rapper-singer-producer Quadeca, dream-pop artist Love Spells, and perhaps even ex-Brockhampton bandmate Ameer Vann -- though Abstract also recently let fans know that "none of the guys really even talk anymore."

If you'll recall, Brockhampton kicked Vann out of the group in 2018 -- arguably at the peak of their popularity -- after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct (he denied all accusations). Still, the wacky hip-hop collective marched on, announcing an indefinite hiatus before dropping their final albums The Family and TM in 2022.

Though Abstract has had the most prolific post-Brockhampton career, his former bandmates have been releasing music of their own, too; Vann and fellow founding members Matt Champion and Joba each released their solo debut albums last year.

See posts about Abstract's imminent Blush below.