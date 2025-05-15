Blindfolded John Mulaney Had Alanis Morissette Singing “Ironic” And Twista Performing Ventriloquism On Everybody’s Live

John Mulaney's pleasingly batshit Wednesday night Netflix talk show Everybody's Live is nearing the end of its first season, and this week's episode continued to serve up the kooky randomness that has made the show beloved amongst people of discerning taste (especially music fans of discerning taste).

The gimmick for this episode: Mulaney did the whole show blindfolded. That's a good bit! Also, Alanis Morissette was there to participate in a panel with other celebrity guests (this week’s topic was sleep) and perform "Ironic," arguably the most enduring hit from her Earth-swallowing 1995 mega-album Jagged Little Pill. Friend, she put some yodel on that chorus. Twista, the Chicago emcee who can rap much faster than you, did some ventriloquism in a pre-recorded segment. Ventriloquism is apparently not a gag or a new pursuit for Twista; you can see him showing off his skills in videos from 2022.

Fred Armisen also appeared on drums for an outside stunt by the show’s ginger ale delivering robot mascot Saymo.

Check out footage from the latest Everybody's Live below.

Twista reveals new talent on Everybody's Live with John Mulaney. pic.twitter.com/TrDOCuvEo4 — Netflix (@netflix) May 15, 2025

A little Mulaney x Alanis tbt: