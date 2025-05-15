Skip to Content
Watch Amyl And The Sniffers Do “Tiny Bikini” On Fallon

10:25 AM EDT on May 15, 2025

There's something oddly comforting about a band as brash and loudspoken as Amyl And The Sniffers getting to rock out on primetime TV in times like these. On Wednesday night the Aussie punks brought that ferocity to Fallon, doing "Tiny Bikini" from last year's Cartoon Darkness LP.

Vocalist Amy Taylor commanded the stage in a bikini top made of flip-flops with two glammed-up, scantily-clad drag queens on the sides of the stage. The band sounded great, and you can watch the performance below.

Also, it turns out Jimmy Fallon looks a lot like Drugdealer's Michael Collins:

