Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Ben Gibbard Cover Julien Baker’s “Sprained Ankle” At Red Rocks

10:29 AM EDT on May 15, 2025

Rilo Kiley's reunion tour rolled into Red Rocks in Morrison, CO Wednesday night. Originally, Julien Baker and Torres — who just teamed up on a country album — were supposed to open the show. But Baker canceled the tour partway through to focus on her health, so Jenny Lewis called in her Postal Service bandmate Ben Gibbard to support Rilo Kiley instead.

Gibbard, as it happens, goes way back with Baker. She covered Death Cab For Cutie's "Photobooth," and Gibbard approvingly posted it on social media in the aftermath of her 2015 debut album Sprained Ankle. They then played some shows together in January 2017, performing "Photobooth" together in Chicago.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

My Bloody Valentine Join Israel Streaming Boycott: “They’re Not Going To Stop Unless You Make Them”

November 26, 2025
News

Watch De La Soul Give A Heartfelt, Grown-Man Kimmel Performance

November 26, 2025
News

Tom Green Covered Kurt Vile’s “Pretty Pimpin”

November 26, 2025
News

Watch Mike Patton & The Avett Brothers Perform Together For The First Time

November 26, 2025
News

Talking Heads To Release Artistics Demo Discovered In RISD Archives

November 25, 2025
News

Matty Healy Covers James Taylor With Tiny Habits

November 25, 2025