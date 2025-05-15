Watch Ben Gibbard Cover Julien Baker’s “Sprained Ankle” At Red Rocks

Rilo Kiley's reunion tour rolled into Red Rocks in Morrison, CO Wednesday night. Originally, Julien Baker and Torres — who just teamed up on a country album — were supposed to open the show. But Baker canceled the tour partway through to focus on her health, so Jenny Lewis called in her Postal Service bandmate Ben Gibbard to support Rilo Kiley instead.

Gibbard, as it happens, goes way back with Baker. She covered Death Cab For Cutie's "Photobooth," and Gibbard approvingly posted it on social media in the aftermath of her 2015 debut album Sprained Ankle. They then played some shows together in January 2017, performing "Photobooth" together in Chicago.