Chris Brown Arrested In UK Over Alleged Bottle Attack, Denied Bail

Chris Brown, a star with a long history of legal problems, has been arrested yet again. The Sun reports that police in Manchester arrested Brown early this morning at the Lowry Hotel on suspicion of causing grievous body harm. Brown allegedly attacked music producer Abe Diaw at London's Tape nightclub two years ago, and he was arrested after he arrived in the UK via private jet.

According to TMZ, Brown is accused of smashing Diaw with a bottle and then punching and kicking him in February 2023. Diaw filed a lawsuit, and his attorney told TMZ, "We can confirm that Chris Brown was involved in an incident with our client, and the injuries sustained are serious. We are pursuing all legal remedies to hold him accountable. At this time, we will let the facts speak for themselves through the proper legal channels."

This isn't the first time that Brown has been accused of violence involving bottles in nightclubs. In 2012, Brown, Drake, and their entourages got into a brawl at a New York club involving punches and thrown bottles. Brown's history of violence is well-documented. Just last year, four concertgoers sued him for allegedly attacking them at a show in Forth Worth.

UPDATE: Chris Brown has been denied bail and will remain in custody in the UK, putting his tour in doubt.