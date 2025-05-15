Skip to Content
Good Looks – “I Don’t Want To Die”

11:05 AM EDT on May 15, 2025

Emilio Herce

Good Looks are about to drop a deluxe on us. The Austin "socialist heartland rock" act released their awesome Lived Here For A While last year, and Keeled Scales will be issuing a digital expanded edition with five extra songs from those same sessions this Friday. That's 50% more Good Looks!

Two of the bonus tracks are "Damage Control" and "Chase Your Demons Out," released together last fall. We get to hear one more a few hours early with today's release of "I Don't Want To Die," exactly the sort of distressed yet energizing indie roots rock banger we've come to expect from this crew. Listen below, where you can also find the deluxe edition tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "If It's Gone"
02 "Can You See Me Tonight?"
03 "Broken Body"
04 "Day of Judgment"
05 "Desert"
06 "Self-destructor"
07 "Vaughn"
08 "White Out"
09 "Vultures"
10 "Why Don’t You Believe Me?"
11 "Damage Control"
12 "Chase Your Demons Out"
13 "I Don't Want To Die"
14 "Never Said Thank You"
15 "Standing In Front"

The digital deluxe edition of Lived Here For A While is out 5/16 via Keeled Scales. Pre-order it here.

