Jehnny Beth Announces New Album You Heartbreaker, You: Hear “Broken Rib”

It's been five years since Jehnny Beth released her debut solo album To Love Is To Live, but that's about to change soon. Today the French post-punk artist has announced its follow-up You Heartbreaker, You, out in August, and its lead single "Broken Rib" is out now.

"Broken Rib" is the album's opener, and it's a hell of a way to kick off an LP. She switches between belting and whispering over brooding guitars, repeating "we learn to breathe with a broken rib" until it gets spooky. Here's the accompanying statement about the record:

In essence, nothing is complicated, he said. And thus they began to think about a new way. They felt inspired, which is far better than being ok, they came to their studio with the regularity and discipline of a clockmaker, speculating in philosophy, life and arts. They started a series of experiments, art tests: artists. Eyes watching at each other, and outwards, forever, unblinking. Both a little lost, a little frightened too. They played with metal and glass, instruments and voice. There was no sadness, no despair to add to the world already despairing. Together they gathered the courage not many people can comprehend. After all, it meant starting over, again. They both had been younger than they were now and she was surprised she was given another chance. Now the movie had slowed revealing all these details (they allowed time to think about these type of things) but their thinking didn’t come from the mind, it came from the heart – for capricious in the human mind, but audacious is the human heart. The place they had created had the palpable presence of something larger than them, like big outstretched arms trembling with life. Eyes always open, eyes that were never tired to look. Eyes watching at each other and outwards, forever, unblinking.

Watch Jehnny Beth in the "Broken Rib" video and see the full tracklist for You Heartbreaker, You below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Broken Rib"

02 "No Good For People"

03 "Obsession"

04 "Out Of My Reach"

05 "I Still Believe"

06 "Reality"

07 "Stop Me Now"

08 "High Resolution Sadness"

09 "I See Your Pain"

You Heartbreaker, You is out 8/29 via Fiction.