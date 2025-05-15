Moontype – “Starry Eyed”

We are getting real close to I Let The Wind Push Down On Me, the exceptional new album from Chicago indie rockers Moontype, so you'd better start paying attention if you haven't yet. The new LP drops next week, and today the band has given us a fantastic reminder in the form of "Starry Eyed," the latest single following "Long Country" and "Four Hands ii." This one spends more than six minutes building slowly into a state of grandeur, as the glittering production, mathy riffs, and Margaret McCarthy's breathy vocals pile up into a spectacular deluge. Listen below along with the recently released opening track "How I Used To Dance."

I Let The Wind Push Down On Me is out 5/23 on Orindal. Pre-order it here.