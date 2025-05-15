SunYears (Peter Bjorn And John) Announces New Album The Song Forlorn: Hear “Last Night On The Mountain” (Feat. Lisa Hannigan & Sam Genders)

You know Peter Morén as the male voice in "Young Folks" and other great Peter Bjorn And John tracks from the Writer's Block era and beyond. (Writer's Block — an amazing album through and through. A genuine classic. But I digress.) These days he's making folk-rock under the name SunYears, and he has a new album in the queue.

The Song Forlorn, coming in August, features collaborations with Madison Cunningham, Nicole Atkins, and De Clair. And on "Last Night On The Mountain," the new single out today, Morén joins forces with Lisa Hannigan and Sam Genders (Tunng/Diagrams). A word from Morén:

Sam Genders was a delight to work with. "Last Night On the Mountain" feels almost sea-shantiesque. The verse stood against a bigger rhythmical chorus and a middle-eight that is very "me" somehow. A nice construction, feel and sentiment on the whole. I can’t exactly remember how we did it, but I do think the majority of the lyrics came from Sam and the majority of the music came from me.I was happy with the result, but I always heard more voices. And the first voice I thought of in this context was Lisa Hannigan. I love her records, I’m a longtime fan, and just knew it would fit.

Hannigan writes, "I was thrilled to hear from Peter about collaborating on a song. I loved switching between the melody and the harmony as the colors change, my favourite place to be." And from Genders: "I've been a fan of Peter's work since the earliest days of being in Tunng, and I was excited to connect with him after moving to Sweden a few years ago. A real Swedish musician!"

Hear "Last Night On The Mountain" below along with other recent SunYears tracks "(Going To A) Cruel Country" and "Dark Eyes."

TRACKLIST:

01 "Where Are We?"

02 "Dark Eyes"

03 "Last Night On The Mountain" (Feat. Lisa Hannigan & Sam Genders)

04 "Your Dad Was Sad"

05 "(Going To A) Cruel Country"

06 "If You Were To Ask" (Feat. De Clair)

07 "Spanner In The Works"

08 "The Body" (Feat. Nicole Atkins)

09 "Swamp Mob"

10 "The Song Forlorn" (Feat. Madison Cunningham)

The Song Forlorn is out 8/21 via Villa.