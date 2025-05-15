Skip to Content
Ric Wilson Announces America Runs On Disco EP: Hear “Missin My Window” (Feat. Party Pupils)

12:19 PM EDT on May 15, 2025

Chicago rapper Ric Wilson makes joyous, propulsive music that resists genre category. He's a universal collaborator who can make sense alongside, say, Terrace Blanchard or CHAI, but he seems most at home doing lush, bubbly club music. A couple of years ago, Wilson teamed up with Chromeo and A-Trak for the singles "Pay It No Mind" and "Clusterfunk." Now, he's announcing a new EP called America Runs On Disco, a title that flips an ad slogan and turns it into a mission statement. I wish America did run on disco -- or disco other than the Village People, anyway. We'd probably be better off.

The lead single from America Runs On Disco is "Missin My Window," a sleek and euphoric connection that Wilson made with the future-funk duo Party Pupils. The EP also has production from Jafunk, KMB, Norbz, and Yung Franco. Wilson says, "You ever get too caught up with work and come home and wanna make some love to your lover but they are asleep? Hahaha, this song is about that experience and feeling and it's always your fault, beloved.... Me and Party Pupils had been fans of each other for a while before this link-up; this was the first session we did of many that had come after." Below, check out "Missin My Window" and Wilson's upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:
5/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
6/19 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
6/27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
6/28 - Chicago, IL @ Red Bull Dance Your Style
7/19 - San Diego, CA @ San Diego Pride Festival
10/25 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Juice Box Festival

The America Runs On Disco EP is out 6/20 on Free Disco.

Tarik Dennie

