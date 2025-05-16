The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

5

Racing Mount Pleasant - "Racing Mount Pleasant"

The band formerly known as Kingfisher is out here making a name for themselves as Racing Mount Pleasant now — and this eponymous track is bringing some serious honor and repute to that name. "Racing Mount Pleasant" finds the Michigan septet carving out space as a sort of Midwest emo Black Country, New Road. There are gang vocals aplenty, compositional twists and turns abound, and the surging rock instrumentals are bolstered by orchestral grandeur that manages to sound like the work of plucky underdogs reaching for the heavens. "I don't know the reason why/ I can't meet your eyes!" they shout, as if buoyed by mutual anxiety and introversion. "It's all coming down on me/ Can't we stay inside?" they continue, except the music makes me envision vast horizons spreading out before us. I am the kind of annoying Ohio State football fan who is reluctant to praise anything out of Ann Arbor on principle, but damn: What a song. What a band. —Chris