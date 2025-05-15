máu’s Debut EP Anthesis Is An Absolute Crusher

Where screamo is concerned, I go through phases. It's not an everyday or even every-month indulgence for me. But sometimes a release comes along to remind me of the genre's awe-inspiring power and rope me back in. Today, that release is Anthesis, the debut EP from California's máu. Released last year and reissued now for a (slightly) broader audience through Zegema Beach, the project comprises four hearty, heavy tracks that move with a whirlwind intensity — except when they churn with the force of trash compactor in the midst of breaking down. The best screamo sounds like a band developing superpowers as a symptom of a nervous breakdown, and that's the vibe I get from the mix of crushing power and extreme angst on display here. Listen below.

Anthesis is out now via Zegema Beach.