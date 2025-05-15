Post Animal – “Pie In The Sky”

Back in his pre-fame days, the actor and musician Joe Keery was a member of the Chicago psych-rock band Post Animal. But then Keery got cast as Steve in Stranger Things, and he got busy enough as an actor that he had to leave the band. These days, Keery's acting career is going great; he plays Stephen Malkmus in Pavements, which is in some theaters now, with a wider release coming 6/6. Keery is also making music under his Djo alter-ego and doing really well for himself there, too; his album The Crux recently dropped. And now Keery is also back with Post Animal, whose new LP drops this summer. Busy guy!

In July, Post Animal will release IRON, their first album with Keery in the band in more than seven years. Post Animal recently finished a North American tour with Djo, and Joe Keery brought them and fellow Stranger Things indie rocker Finn Wolfhard up onstage with him in Toronto. In the months ahead, Post Animal will head out on a European tour where they'll once again open for Djo. We've posted the new LP's lead single "Last Goodbye," and now they've also shared a supremely silly new one called "Pie In The Sky," with vocals from all the band members. In a press release, the group says, "Pie In The Sky' is really a song about coming together and letting our collective freak flag fly. It’s a bunch of hooligans gathering in a barn yard singing campfire songs." Check it out below.

IRON is out 7/25 on AWAL.